Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, says the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) needs to take advantage of the existing relationship between Ghana and India in areas of education and research.

He said India had top-notch institutions of higher learning and research, which could be explored under special dispensation or exchange programmes.

Dr Rajaram disclosed these when he visited the Management of the HTH as part of his five-day tour of the Volta Region.

The visit aimed to explore opportunities in the area of political cooperation, economic and development.

He said India’s agenda for Ghana and that matter, Africa, is to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and capacity under south-south cooperation for mutual benefit.

Mr Rajaram acknowledged India as a globalised stronghold for research and development of pharmaceutical products and health undertakings in general and believed the HTH was well-positioned to tap into these opportunities.

Mr George Tetteh, Acting Chief Executive Officer of HTH, said the Hospital was seeking to leverage the Ghana-Indian Relationship to strike a bilateral deal towards the expansion of its infrastructure, including triaging and accident emergency areas.

He requested support for the expansion of its central oxygen plant to augment the supply of the commodity in the hospital.

Mr Tetteh announced that the Teaching hospital was exploring measures to immortalise Dr Umar Sen, a former Indian Obstetrician Gynaecologist, who rendered close to five decades of dedicated service to the people of the Region.

He said the Hospital intended to build and name a facility after her and also erect a bust to immortalise her memory.

He expressed the hope that the relationship between the late Dr Sen and the HTH would be sustained for mutual undertakings.

The High Commissioner toured parts of the Hospital for familiarisation and inspection.