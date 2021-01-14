The Ho Technical University (HTU) has admitted over 2,000 new students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Mr Isaac Meyir, the Senior Assistant Registrar in charge of Public Affairs at the University, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the increment was due to the Free SHS programme, and also the University’s introduction of Degree and top-up courses, and added that more admissions were being processed.

He said the University previously admitted an average of 1500 every academic year and had laid out some measures to meet the load.

The HTU has a continuing student population of about 3,500.

Mr Meyir said private hostels had been secured to complement the University’s accommodation facilities but noted that the University had “unutilised” lecture halls.

He said the class sizes were “manageable for now,” and that lectures would be conducted face to face, while large size classes were being divided.

The Registrar said the University, however, had some ongoing infrastructure projects including a five-storey Faculty of Arts and Design block funded by the GETFund.

A central classroom block project is also ongoing, as well as the official residence of the Vice-Chancellor, with the Registrar appealing for them to be fast-tracked.

Mr Meyir said COVID-19 safety protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Education were being adhered to and added that the University would orient new students, scheduled to begin arriving on campus from on January 16.

He said most students had experienced the first wave of the pandemic and were therefore optimistic that compliance with the measures would improve.

Some continuing students who spoke to the GNA expressed satisfaction with the University’s efforts at fighting the spread of the virus.