Ho Technical University Appoints First Female Associate Professors in Milestone Achievement

Ho Technical University (HTU) in the Volta Region has reached a historic milestone with the appointment of two female academic leaders to the position of Associate Professor.

This is hailed as a significant achievement for the university since its inception, marking an important step towards gender equality in academia.

In a statement issued by Christopher K. Amehoe, the Registrar and Secretary to the University Council, HTU confirmed that the appointments were approved during the 117th Regular Meeting of the University’s Council, held on Friday, 3 January. The two senior lecturers promoted to Associate Professor are Eli Ayawo Atatsi and Elizabeth Dzigbordi Obinnim.

Professor Atatsi, a member of the Department of Management Sciences at HTU’s Business School, is the current Dean of International Programmes and Institutional Linkages. With a Ph.D. in Management from the Open University of Heerlen in the Netherlands, she has held numerous leadership positions at HTU, including Head of the Departments of Applied Modern Languages and Communication, and Management Sciences.

On the other hand, Professor Obinnim, from the Department of Fashion Design and Textile in the Faculty of Art and Design, is the current Dean of Student Affairs. Holding a Ph.D. in Fashion Education and Management from the Business University of Costa Rica, Obinnim has also served as the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Art and Design, Head of the Department of Fashion Design and Textiles, and Coordinator of Apprenticeship and Access Programmes at HTU.

Both professors were officially promoted on 7 October and 8 October 2024, respectively. The University Council commended them for their exceptional scholarly achievements and noted that their publications meet the rigorous standards of reputable universities worldwide.

The Council also highlighted that these appointments mark a historic moment for HTU, as Atatsi and Obinnim are the first female Associate Professors to be appointed in the institution’s history. Their achievements underscore the university’s ongoing commitment to excellence in education and gender empowerment.

This landmark appointment not only signifies individual accomplishment but also reinforces the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and progressive academic environment.