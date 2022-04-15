Ho Technical University Basic School benefits from ultramodern ICT lab from GTBank

The Guaranteed Trust Bank Ghana Limited (GTBank) has provided a fully equipped computer laboratory for the Ho Technical University Basic School to facilitate the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The bank refurbished the lab into a 62-workstation, fully air-conditioned modernised unit as part of its corporate social responsibility. It would also provide a year of technical and maintenance support.

Mrs Agnes Owusu-Afram, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communication and Experience, handing over the facility, said the school had won the support through a popular vote by customers of the Bank, which had redefined its social responsibility structure for efficient community support.

The Bank stood renowned for its banking technology innovations and, thus, considered the ICT project key to enabling students to attain the required footing in digital knowledge in their formative years, she said.

“GTBank has gained local and international recognition for our unrivaled strength in innovation and technology. It is in line with this that we have chosen to support the basic education sector in ICT. We hope to continue to replicate this in other schools, nationwide,” she said.

“The entire world is connected through technology and we believe that by donating this facility, we are adequately helping to prepare our future leaders for what lies ahead of them.”

Mrs Owusu-Afram called on the school to ensure the support reflected in its academic outcomes and said all must help to maintain and sustain the project.

The school was established in 1985 and has a present student population of 806, who, until the Bank’s intervention, had shared five computers.

Ms Beatrice Kpor, the Head of the School, said the facility would enhance the learning of digital skills, attract and retain smart learners to the school as ICT access was known to make educational institutions more conducive.

“We of HTU Basic School, therefore, count ourselves privileged to be the beneficiaries of this project,” she said, noting that more learners would have access to Internet connected facilities.

Professor Ben Honyenuga, the Vice Chancellor of the University, commended the Bank for reaching out to communities outside its areas of operation.

He said the School Management had celebrated the support as “a divine struck of luck” and would help keep the facility in use.

It invited the Bank to consider the University’s disposition as a practice-based institution and explore other areas of collaboration.

The new ICT lab has full Internet access, a printer and projector, and padded seating for more conducive use.

Top management members of the University and traditional leaders of the community graced the occasion.