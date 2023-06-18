Ho to host 2023 National Cycling Championship

The reflexes, antics, attacks and break aways will be visible in the super cultural hub and one of the tourist sceneries in the Volta Region, bringing up the much expected Road Race from the 24-25 June, 2023.

After a successful organization of the Africa Cycling and Paracycling championship in Ghana in February this year, the thirst and bragging rights on the local terrain has soared with many riders wanting to impress in dominance.

The Volta Region secured the rights in hosting this year’s championship at the Federation’s last Congress held in Tamale.

The two day event will see Road action from the Civic Centre through to the State Transport Corporation (STC),to Sokode Lokoe,back to Sokode ,then to Gborgame Rbt. The route then returns back to Sokode Etoe to the Catholic secretariat through to the Stadium to Gadzanu stretch into the Fidelity Bank junction and back to the Civic Centre, STC.

The National Cycling Championships forms part of preparations ahead of the Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana next year March and the immediate engagement in the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow in August this year.

The Ghana Cycling Federation has already engaged in some events this year and is seeking to replicate the feat chalked last year as one of the best five sporting disciplines in the country.

The Aboakyer Race was a beauty to behold, bringing the heat out of the boys. The 3FM/ Ghana Cycling Federation collaboration race was in a shape of form for the riders.

It is therefore a “do or die” affair on the Road come 24-25 June, 2023, in Ho.

The event will feature the Elite and Under 23 in 180km, Junior Men,120km, Women Elite 100km and Women’s Junior,60km.

The riders are set. The Road is silent. Ho is waiting. Who wins this year’s National championships? The Road will be the final determinant.

Ghana Cycling Federation