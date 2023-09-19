HO to host GTTA ASOGLI Table Tennis challenge

Mawuli Senior High School in HO, Volta Region will be the venue of attraction on Thursday, 21st September, 2023 for the biggest table tennis event dubbed “GTTA ASOGLI Challenge”.

The event being organized by the Ghana Table Tennis Association with support from the Volta Region Table Tennis Association is expected to attract over 150 players.

It forms part of the many preparatory activities towards the upcoming Africa games next year.

According to the Competition Manager who doubles as the treasurer for the GTTA, William Berekorang Asare said, “Yes it is going to be a ranking tournament and the competition gains highest ranking points from GTTA”.

With so much at stake for grabs in the male and female categories and first ever in Ghana, the Mawuko led administration has indicated that the top 16 performers would be rewarded.

The winner with 150 points gets a whopping GHS2500, Runner-Up with 120 points takes home GHS1500.

3rd to 4th placed participants with an accumulated 100 points get GHS800 each, 5th to 8th and 9th to 16th positions with 60 and 40 points would also walk home with cash prizes of GHS400 and GHS250 respectively.

The current Agbogbomefia of the Asorgli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, the Volta Regional minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa and other dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion.