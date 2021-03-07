Mr. Ernest Apaw, Ho West District Chief Executive (DCE), has supported health delivery in the District with a donation of medical beds.

The beds included three special builds for maternal delivery, two children’s cot, three clinical care beds, and ten standard ones in addition to bedside lockers, which were all handed over to the District Health Directorate for distribution.

Mr Apaw told the Ghana News Agency that it was about the fourth time the health service in the District had benefited from such support since the current government took office.

He said health delivery in the area had improved, as “the facilities were getting better”.

The DCE said the Assembly continued to engage the people on the coronavirus pandemic, and helped enforced the preventive protocols while donating PPEs to enhance compliance.

The hospital beds would benefit health facilities in Dodome Teleafenu, Dzolokpuita, Dzolo Gbogame, Anfoeta, and Dededo.

The rest are Abutia Kisifli, Vane, Lovudo, Avenui, Honuta, Anyrawase, Tsito, Akome and the Kpedze Polyclinic.

Heads of the District Health Directorate who received the beds expressed appreciation for the support and said the items would be put to optimum use.