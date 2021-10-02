Ho West DCE gets 100 per cent endorsement

Assembly Members of the Ho West District of the Volta Region have given a 100 per cent endorsement to the reappointment of Mr Ernest Apau as District Chief Executive.

Mr Apau hails from Kpedze, a mountain-dwelling in the district, and had been heading the Assembly since 2017.

He thanked members for their support, which helped to grow the district into the best in all endeavours, and promised to “at all times protect the resources of Ho West.”

Mr Apau outlined new sets programmes for his second term and which included industrial parks, extensive implementation of the Government’s Rearing for Food and Jobs Programme and animal husbandry laws to control cattle ranching in the District.

The DCE announced an initiative to produce 100 entrepreneurs in the District and also a specialized learning programme to enhance the learning of core subjects.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who is personally supervising the confirmation process across the region, hailed the success of the exercise.

He said no nominee had so far been rejected, adding that the development was a demonstration of support for the Government and hoped the trend would be followed throughout the Region.

The endorsement process was facilitated by the Electoral Commission and was under the watch of key authorities, including security agencies.