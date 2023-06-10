Ho West MP congratulates Speaker on election as CoSAP President

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, has congratulated Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on his election as President of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP).

He said Speaker Bagbin’s election and inauguration into office, which took place in Abuja, Nigeria on May 27, 2023, brought an indescribable sense of honour and excitement to Ghana.

Mr Bedzrah, who is also a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament, said this on Thursday on the floor of Parliament in his congratulatory message to the Speaker.

He noted that the establishment of CoSAP was a landmark initiative that reflected Africa’s shared commitment to increased collaboration, cooperation, and the pursuit of joint solutions to address the common challenges faced by their beloved continent.

He said the Speaker’s election served as a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to the advancement of Africa’s democratic principles and development.

He said the news of the Speaker’s election had filled the hearts of the Ghanaian people with immense pride and joy.

“We recognize the significance of this moment, as it reinforces our belief in the power of African unity and leadership.”

He said as MPs, they were firmly united in their unwavering support for the Speaker as he undertook the noble endeavour.

“We have complete confidence in your ability to lead with integrity, wisdom, and a relentless commitment to the advancement of Africa’s parliamentary institutions and the betterment of our beloved continent,” Mr Bedzrah said.

He reiterated that Speaker Bagbin’s visionary leadership and profound understanding of the significance of collaborative action were evident in his commitment to strengthen the future and longevity of Africa’s democratic dispensation.

“We wholeheartedly support your efforts to forge partnerships with neighbouring Parliaments, fostering a culture of collaborative representation at every level of governance.”

Mr Bedzrah prayed that the Speaker’s tenure would be filled with resounding success, and that his leadership might pave the way for a united, prosperous, and harmonious Africa.

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the MP for Abuakwa South, in his contribution, noted that he was not surprised at all at the promotion and the elevation of Speaker Bagbin.

He reiterated that the pedigree of Speaker Bagbin was clear for everybody and that his elevation was based on meritocracy.

He further congratulated the Speaker on the huge international recognition that had been bestowed upon him.

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, the MP for Bulsa South, said the elevation of Speaker Bagbin to the Presidency of CoSAP was no mean achievement.