Miss Roseline Eli-Zafoe, Administrator of the Hobem Clinic has called on Ghanaians to desist from self-medication and seek medical care from qualified medical practitioners.

She said the situation where some patients, instead of reporting to a qualified medical facility for treatment resort to self-medication was not the best and could cause complications leading to deaths.

Miss Eli-Zafoe made the call when the clinic held free medical screening at Pokuase, near Amasaman in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

About 500 people were screened for malaria, hepatitis ‘B’, High Blood Pressure, and Body Max Index (BMI).

The clinic also distributed free nose masks and hand sanitizers to the people drawn from Pokuase, Amasaman, Fise, Kwabenya, and Madina.

Miss Eli-Zafoe said the medical screening and the distribution of the personal protective equipment to the communities formed part of activities marking the Third Anniversary Celebration of the Clinic.

She said the Clinic decided to supports the communities in the fight against the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and also to alleviate hardship in the lives of the people affected by the pandemic and make them resilient for the future.

The Administrator said the Clinic would continue to offer quality healthcare to the people at all times.

She commended Charger Limited, Phaarma Trust Limited, Everpure Mineral Water, Kristo Blossom Limited, and Nivea Limited for supporting the activities of the Clinic.

Miss Eli-Zafoe expressed the hope that the clinic would soon grow to become a fully-fledged hospital.

She called on private companies to continue to play a supporting role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility.