Hockey AFCON: Black Sticks ready to represent Ghana despite unpaid bonuses

The national male and female hockey teams, Black Sticks, are willing to represent Ghana and participate in the 2022 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Ghana.

The country would be hosting the rest of the continent from Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 23, at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.

The two teams are ready for the tournament despite being owed per diems and medal bonuses since 2019 after competing in the 12th African Games and winning medals for the country.

Rabat in Morocco hosted the 2019 edition of the Africa Games but because they did not have a hockey facility, the event was held in South Africa making the team being treated differently from the Team Ghana contingent that went to Rabat for the Games.

All athletes that participated in the competition had their per diems and medal bonuses paid except the hockey team.

Several promises and assurances have been given by the National Sports Authority (NSA) headed by Prof Peter Twumasi, but none of these promises have been fulfilled.

A visit by GNA Sport to the team’s camp base at the Hockey Stadium showed the team’s readiness to defend the country and possibly win the tournament.

The Black Sticks would be competing against the likes of Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Egypt, and Uganda.

The female team would open their campaign on Monday with a match against Nigeria while the men also play against Uganda the same day