Hockey AFCON: Coach Frimpong is sure of a win for Ghana against Egypt

Ebenezer Frimpong, Head Coach of the national male hockey team, Black Sticks, is positive that his side will get a win against their North African opponent, Egypt in their second match of the ongoing Hockey African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana played against Uganda in her opening match which ended in a one-all and according to the coach, the outcome of the match fell below their expectation as the target was to get the three maximum points.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports after their opening game, the Coach said “my team’s expectations for this particular game was to secure a win, before taking on another crucial game”.

He added that they would go back to the drawing board and correct all their mistakes before they play Egypt later in the day on Tuesday.

Ghana’s Francis Tettey scored for his side in the 12th minute of the second quarter through a penalty corner but Timothy Ntumba scored in the dying minutes of the third quarter to put the Ugandan side on level with Ghana.

Meanwhile, Vincent Arnold Kasasa, Head Coach of the Ugandan men’s team, said his team knew they were the underdogs coming into this game and they had the mentality of causing a major upset in this tournament by beating Ghana which unfortunately did not go as planned.

He added that this draw would go a long way to build his team’s mindset and morale for subsequent games.