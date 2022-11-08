Hogbetsotso Footvolley Championship 2022 ends

The 2022 Hogbetsotso Footvolley Championship ended on 4th November with a lot of excitement as players displayed skills at the Aborigines Beach at Keta, Volta region.

Six (6) teams took part in the championship including All Stars Footvolley from Benin as well as the Austrian footvolley player.

At the end of the championship Keta Footvolley Club were crowned the winners, while the Austrian Footvolley player, Bernhard Lueger paired with a local player to claim the 2nd position trophy.

The Games Village was unique as the participating teams were all accommodated in mobile tents which formed part of our strategies to make the championship look more attractive and enjoyable.