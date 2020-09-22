This year’s Anlo Hogbetsotso-Za has been cancelled due to concerns for public health and safety following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hogbe Institute acceded to the postponement after consultation with the Local Organising Committee of the annual festival celebrated in the first week of November each year.

It also has the support of the Anlo Youth Council, the Congress of Chiefs and the Anlo Traditional Council.

“The Hogbe Institute, therefore, announces for the information of all Anlos residents and non-residents, festival lovers and the general public, that this year’s celebration has effectively been cancelled,” a statement issued by the Institute said.

“Regrettable as it is, the Institute considers it a matter of national interest to pre-empt the opportunity for the virus to be seeded in our fragile ecosystem,” it added.

In accepting recommendations of the Functional Executives of the Hogbe Institute, the Board Chairman, Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo and the Board of Directors, considered the enormous challenge of enforcing existing.

Covid-19 protocols put in place by the government to protect the citizenry at Hogbetsotso, which attracts thousands of citizens and foreigners.

In announcing the decision, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hogbe Institute, Dr Kwashie Kuwor, said the decision was taken in the best interest of Anlo and arrived at after careful consultations with all stakeholders.

The Hogbe Institute first took over responsibility as the main organiser of the Hogbetsotso Festival in 2018.

According to Dr Kuwor, the 2020 festival was billed to be a markedly improved and marketable celebration than any in the festival’s history but for the pandemic.

He expressed gratitude to key sponsors, especially flagship sponsors MTN, who have kept faith with the festival over the years and said: “Next year’s celebration will contribute immensely to the interest of all.”