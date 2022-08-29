Hohoe begins Polio immunization on September 1

A National Immunisation Campaign against Novel Oral Polio will begin in the Hohoe Municipality from September 1 to 4 to address the growing challenge of polio in Ghana.

The exercise is in two rounds and the second phase will start and end on October 6 to 9.

Ms Gifty Asempa, the Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services, Volta Region, said children aged zero to 59 months would be immunised, irrespective of their routine immunisation schedules.

“The Nouvelle Oral Polio Type Two (nOPV2) vaccine is safe and will be given by trained health personnel using a new needle and syringe for each child in a house-to-house exercise,” she said.

She called on the public to provide the requisite assistance to the teams during the exercise.

The Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and partners were working to ensure that every child could live a polio-free life, she said.