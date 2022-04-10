Hohoe Community Lit With Christians Celebrating Palm Sunday

Parishes of the Roman Catholic Church in Hohoe, have marked Palm Sunday to begin this year’s Easter festivity.

They held palm branches and processed on some principal streets with shouts of ‘hosanna to the King in the highest.’

In a homily, Reverend Father Isaac Benuyenah, Parish Priest of St Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Hohoe preached on the theme, “Your Judas has the plan for your crucifixion, only God has hidden your Resurrection from him”, and said God had plans for humanity before they were brought to earth.

He said Jesus had not come for humanity to face difficulties in life adding that although the suffering of the righteous were many, God delivered them from each.

Rev. Fr. Benuyenah said Jesus had died on the cross that humanity would have life and have it in abundance.

He said there was a secret truth hidden in every cross and added that, “the cross is not in vain, so yours too is not in vain.”

Rev. Fr. Benuyenah noted that the cross was not an end to a man or woman of faith.

He said a great joy, which made the pains of the cross every Judas brought easy to bear, was that God do not and would never give the keys to one’s resurrection to the Judas in their lives.

Rev. Fr. Benuyenah admonished Christians to be careful in discussing their life plans with others adding that “the Judas who will sell you out to your opponents is from the inner circle around you.”

“Be careful. Do not trust human beings but always put your trust in God,” he added.

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, days before His crucifixion. Also known as Passion Sunday, the Day was the final Sunday of Lent, and the beginning of the Holy Week on the Christian Calendar.

It is known as Palm Sunday because the faithful often use palm fronds for the re-enactment of Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem.