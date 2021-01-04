Dr Solomon Owusu, a Mining Engineer and a Ghanaian resident in Colorado, Denver, has said the victory of Mr John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament-elect of Hohoe Constituency has offered a rethinking about political strongholds and how the electorate are shaping this discourse.

He said political seats are important, but let’s thrive with competence and development as this was how the constituents of Hohoe loudly shifted their iron-clad allegiance to elect Mr Amewu in the December elections.

Dr Owusu made these dispositions in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in the aftermath of the results of the Hohoe seat annexed by Mr Amewu.

He said the breaking or smashing of the political virginity of the Hohoe Constituency, a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and that would begin to shape the bahaviour of many more Constituencies in future elections.

He said one unique quality of the MP-elect is his ability to identify talents, motivate and empower them to thrive for nation-building and urged the people of Hohoe Constituency never to relinquish the seat occupied by a smart and honest politician.

“I can confidently vouch for him in terms of social-economic developmental transfiguration and transformation.”

He described Mr Amewu as a leader with exceptional skills, simple and respectful to all saying “He is not the type of arrogant, wiseacres and corrupt ministers we see in the country.”

Dr Owusu eulogised the MP-elect as showing greater care, love and strategy of responding to the challenges of the teeming youth, regardless of party affiliation, age or status.

He is “always ready to give opportunities to the youth with exceptional talents to practice what they can contribute best by allowing them to explore, bridge the gap between academics, monitor their progress and demand results.”

The youth of Hohoe are blessed with such a great leader who can empower them to grow.”

He expected Members of Parliament, MMDCEs, Chiefs, Pastors, Bishops and other leaders to emulate his leadership qualities to make our country great.

He said though Mr Amewu has been shifted to the Ministry of Energy, Ghanaians had witnessed the swift change and progress he made within a short period in the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry in terms of the fight of the illegal mining menace.

He believed his dream of establishing a sustainable small-scale mining practice in the country, where the operators would work in environmentally friendly manner to create jobs for millions of the Ghanaian youth to minimize poverty in the mining areas would be followed to the letter.

He postulated Amewu as a “great man for the future of the country’s development,” that demanded emulation from political actors.

He pleaded with the judges in the judiciary to ensure that justice is served and nobody is shortchanged or disenfranchised in order to restore peace and tranquility in the area.

Mr Amewu later told the GNA that politics thrived on development and areas that lacked development must begin to tilt towards competence and practical development.

He said the phenomenon of strongholds would remain impregnable, when development dictated the pace and quest for socio-economic growth.

He promised to fix the remaining challenges of the Constituency and begin new projects that are at the heart of the people towards cementing the trust reposed in him.