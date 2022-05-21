Hohoe DCE Presents Desks To Education Directorate

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has presented 560 mono and 200 dual desks to the Municipal Education Directorate to facilitate teaching and learning.

The desks, at a cost of GH¢192,000, would be distributed to 25 schools including four senior high schools (SHS) in the Municipality.

Mr Awume said the donation was in line with government’s agenda of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four, aimed at improving quality education, hence the importance for its representatives to ensure the Goal was achieved.

He urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the furniture adding that plans were afoot to provide first class furniture and health equipment to improve the education and health status of the Municipality.

Mrs Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, the Hohoe Municipal Education Director, said the lack of furniture distracted children from absorbing what was taught and expressed the hope that the donation would improve the quality of education in the area.

She commended the MCE for his timely responses to educational issues and called on the beneficiary schools to maintain the desks.