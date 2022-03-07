Hohoe East Circuit Wins Municipal Education Independence Day Quiz Competition 

The Hohoe East Circuit emerged winners of the maiden Independence Day quiz competition instituted by the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Hohoe Constituency through the Municipal Education Directorate.

The Circuit garnered 158 points ahead of the other three circuits: Hohoe West, Gbi South and Hohoe Central.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development and MP of Hohoe, said the initiative was aimed at improving education in the constituency with a focus on students at the Junior High School level.

He expressed gratitude to the Directorate, teachers and students for their cooperation and pledged to extend it to other circuits in the Constituency, adding that “the transformational agenda for Hohoe continues unabated.”

Mr Amewu, who took part in the Independence Day celebration in the Constituency, presented awards to the overall winner and 1st runner-up.

Each participant received 20 exercise books while the three contestants from the winning circuit and the best-performing contestant received a laptop each.

The contest saw more than 200 pupils from the circuits who were quizzed in English Language, Mathematics, ICT, Integrated Science and Social Studies.