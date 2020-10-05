Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, said a total of 188 voters had been added to the Municipal electoral register.

The one-day exercise held on October 1, this year, was to enable citizens, who turned 18 years, to register and obtain a voter identity card.

It also offered citizens who, for one reason or the other, were unable to register in the just-ended registration, the opportunity to register.

Mr Agyekum speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that out of the 188 captured, 95 were females, 93 males and three challenged cases.

He said the exercise had been smooth and successful without any hitches.

The Electoral Officer said 127 registrants used the ECOWAS identity card (Ghana card), 59 had guarantors and two used passports.

The Commission in its registration exercise held from July to August, this year, captured a total of 59,123 eligible voters with about 223 challenged cases in the Hohoe Municipality.