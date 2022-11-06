Hohoe Gbi Paramount Queen to develop youth through establish skills acquisition

Mamaga Dewotornyo Agoe I, the Paramount Queen of Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe, has disclosed plans to establish the Agoe Skills Academy to provide training and employable avenues for the youth in and around the area.

She said the multifaceted skills training and rehabilitation institute would be established on the Gbi land, for the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region.

At a ceremony to mark her first anniversary of enstoolment, and to launch her initiatives, Mamaga Agoe said the academy would have a hostel, teachers’ quarters, a library, canteen and community centre.

It would make good of the community’s natural giftings, both tangible and intangible, talents and God-given physical resources.

“The Agoe Skills Academy will take full advantage of the digital age and blend new technology and traditional ideas to give a wide range of innovative learning options to underprivileged youths and school dropouts,” she said.

“Those who could not further their education and the many that have taken to substance misuse, including alcohol, and facing serious challenges with their futures will get something to lean on.”

Mamaga Agoe said beyond skills development, the academy would train enrollees in community-oriented programmes to improve mindsets, appreciate cultural heritage and uphold values since many of the issues the youths faced were psychological.

Since its objective was largely interventional, programmes would include motivational and counseling sessions, she said.

The academy has been fully registered and obtained its certificate of incorporation and a temporary facility had been loaned at Gbi to fast- track the skills training programme while partnerships towards the construction of a permanent facility were underway.

She appealed to potential investors to get on board to ‘’build and rescue’’ adding that “my foundation, the Dewortonyo Agoe I Foundation, is fully registered and licensed by the Ghana Government to operate.”

Mamaga Agoe noted that all over the world, women were rising to the challenge of nation building by contributing their quota in diverse ways.

She noted that young people were the future leaders of every community, and youth are the building blocks of a healthy society.

The Queen said problems affecting the youth could not and should not be seen as theirs and their families’ alone.

“The problems faced by youths affect the whole community and must be treated with the urgency they require. Parents and conventional education systems; even governments, can only do so much.”

Reverend Dr Patrick Nicanda Kodzo Allala, the Board Chairman, Dewotornyo Agoe I Foundation, said the academy would be of immense help to the youth to acquire skills and be able to employ others, leading to reduction in social vices due to joblessness.

He called on all to support the initiative and work hard towards its growth.

Dr Bernice Adiku-Heloo, former Member of Parliament of Hohoe, noted that apprenticeship was one of the major ways the youth could improve themselves.

She urged them to avail themselves of the opportunity to acquire the skills to help them develop.