Hohoe Gbidukorza halts as heavy downpour sets in

A downpour brought activities of the 25th anniversary of the Gbidukorza held at Hohoe to a close as the celebration drew closer to its climax.

The rain, which began at about 1600 hours and lasted for almost an hour, temporarily halted proceedings and later brought it to an abrupt end.

This year’s Gbidukorza drew people from most parts of the country including Chiefs from Ga Traditional Area.

The event, which began with a colourful procession of chiefs and queens, saw some divisional chiefs elegantly riding in palanquins with a well-rehearsed gesticulation, drawing much appellation from patrons and indigenes of Gbi.

Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area and Mamaga Amega Kofi Bra I, Paramount Queen of the Area were also present.

Nii Ahene Nunoo III, Abola Mantse and Chief Advisor to Ga Mantse, representative the Ga Mantse, Captain Kojo Nseni Mankattah, Ga Asafoatse Onukpa and President of Ga Adangbe Asafoatsemei and Nii Afotey Ogolon II, Divisional Chief, Nungua, also graced the function.

There were cultural displays and the firing of musketry to add colour to the event.

Togbega Gabusu VII, in a brief speech noted that the silver jubilee was to commemorate the unity of the Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe and the Peki Traditional Area.

He said there was the need to uphold and maintain the unity, which their forefathers had fought for.

Togbega Gabusu said there must be a collective responsibility in developing the states and added that although times were hard, agriculture was one venture people of the area could go into.

Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, who also graced the occasion commended the Area for the celebration, which had united them for the past two and half decades.

He noted that the display of culture at the event could be a source of tourism for the people to patronise annually.

The event was on the theme: “Consolidating our unity for sustainable development.”

Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister of Railway Development, Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Bernice Adiku-Heloo, former MP, Mr Agbesi Woyome, clergy and traditional leaders from other areas witnessed the event.