Mr. Victor Condobrey, the 2020 Campaign Manager of the Hohoe Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the Constituency has become a battle ground ahead of the December 2020 general election.

He said issues emanating from the ongoing voter registration in the Municipality and alleged attacks on NDC party members were disturbing the peace in the Constituency.

Mr Condobrey, addressing a News conference said the party had reached the end of the road, where it had endured a lot of the disturbances and would start acting to resist any form of arrests from the security service.

He alleged that the Police Service in the Municipality was silent on happenings.

Mr Condobrey further alleged that all skirmishes associated with the ongoing registration exercise was because of Mr. John Peter Amewu, who was “doing all things possible to become the Member of Parliament for the Constituency.”

The Campaign Manager called on the traditional authorities to rise and speak against the attacks in the Municipality, while tasking the youth to stand against any intimidation.

He said the Party was ready to cooperate with the security services to bring the perpetrators to book.

Mr. George Bright Anni Bansah, the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of NDC alleged that about 20 busses were seen in the Municipality transporting people, who were not from the Constituency to register.

He called on those allegedly being bussed to the Constituency to stay away from the exercise in the Municipality for their own safety.

Mr. Anthony Kondobrey, the Hohoe New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman said the situation was not as volatile as their opponents wanted the world to believe adding ‘there are misunderstandings emanating from both sides the divide though.’

He said ‘Hohoe is safe, it is not the case of war.’

Mr Kondobrey said indigenes of the Constituency are returning to have themselves registered and whether they come in as individuals or groups cannot spark conflict, when the challenge forms are available to explore.

He described the ongoing voter registration exercise in the Municipality as calm and progressive.

