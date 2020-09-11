Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on residents, especially traders carrying out business activities in the Municipality to adhere to health safety protocols in the fight against the coronavirus disease.



He said though the majority of the people adhered to the precautionary measures, few were ignoring the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Ofori was addressing a press conference on the re-opening of the Hohoe Central Market after it was closed on April 15, 2020.

He said the closure was due to the failure of traders to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

He said the Municipality had recorded fewer cases of the virus due to effective public health interventions to detect and isolate cases.

“In all, 56 cases have been confirmed in the Municipality, 55 have been treated and discharged with one death.”

The MCE said the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) had decided that following the re-opening of the market, notices of “No face mask, No entry” would be visibly displayed at vantage points at the market entrances, shops and lorry stations.

He said the market would operate every day to reduce congestion, while social distancing would be observed during transactions with traders, vendors and customers wearing face masks before entering the market.

Mr Ofori said the Assembly would provide Veronica buckets, liquid soaps, sanitizers and tissue papers at lorry parks and markets in the Municipality.

“Let me assure the residents of the Municipality that the Assembly will continue to monitor the situation and will not relent in its efforts to protect and ensure the safety of citizens.”