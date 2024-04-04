Hohoe MP And Team Collect Motorbikes From NPP Members Over Defection To NDC

Surprisingly, the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, and his team have started moving from house to house collecting their Motobikes from people who have defected from the NPP.

Reliable information gathered from the constituency indicates that Peter Amewu and his team have decided after realizing that the said members have defected from the NPP and have started working for the NDC.

These Motobikes were indeed given to these people to compensate them for working for him during the 2020 election.

According to checks, Peter Amewu’s team was in Alavanyo on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, for this special operation, collecting motorbikes given to the people as compensation for working for him in the 2020 election.

According to some aggrieved members, the MP, Peter Amewu did the same when he lost the first election he contested.

“Even roofing sheets were removed off buildings and blocks packed from Agorme, Lolobi, and other places,” they said.

Others also revealed that light poles he (Amewu) donated in certain areas have also been collected with trucks with Peter Amewu’s logo.

According to them, they are not in any way peeved about the conduct of the MP but are happy to move to the NDC.