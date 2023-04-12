Hohoe MP donates to Volta Regional Hospital, others

Mr John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency and Minister of Railway Development, has donated medical equipment to the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe and other health facilities in the Constituency to improve health care delivery.

The equipment included surgical gloves, face masks, needles and syringes, wheelchairs, clutches, surgical gowns, diapers, respirators, assorted bandage supplies, and scissors.

Mr Amewu said the donation, which was in collaboration with the Claribel-Esther Foundation, a registered Non-Governmental Organization in the Hohoe Municipality, hoped the equipment would be put into effective use.

Madam Esther Kporwofe, Nurse Manager of the Hospital, on behalf of staff and management, expressed gratitude to the MP for the donation.

She said the items would help the facility in discharging its duties adding that the equipment would be taken care of.

At the Fodome Helu Health Centre, Mr Victor Lumor, in-charge, said the 21-year-old facility in practice served as one of the referral centres in the Municipality.

He said the facility was unable to meet their demands due to some challenges including poor lighting system, adding that as a result, the few health equipment were not being operated.

Mr Lumor said the facility needed an expansion of its wards as well as more places of abode for staff while in need of transport for the facility.

He noted that with the availability of all equipment, the facility would operate to full capacity.

Mr Amewu donated a transformer to the Fodome Helu community and a motorbike to the health facility.

At Fodome Ahor, where the equipment were presented to the Ahor and Fodome Woe health facilities, Mr Amewu said he was committed to the health of his constituents.

Mr Patrick Yao Adoboe, a Committee Chairman at Fodome Ahor, commended Mr Amewu for the good works he was doing for the Constituency.

He thanked the MP for the kind gesture towards the health facilities in the Constituency.