Hohoe Municipal Assembly fails to meet revenue target for 2022

The Hohoe Municipal Assembly has for the second time in a row failed to meet its revenue target set for a year.

Out of a projected Internally Generated Fund (IGF) revenue of GH¢1,954,288.49 in 2022, the Assembly was able to collect only GH¢1,279,864.96, leaving a shortfall of GH¢ 674,423.53 representing about 65.49 per cent.

Last year, the Assembly could not meet its target of GH₵42.9 million set for 2021 as its total collection was GH₵12.16 million.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in his sessional address to the General Assembly during the First Ordinary Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Hohoe Municipal Assembly on the theme: “Partnership for Enhanced Local Governance” said “2022 had been one of the most challenging years for the Assembly in terms of revenue performance.”

“In respect of all other funding sources including District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), District Development Fund (DDF), Modernizing of Agriculture in Ghana (MAG), Urban Development Grant (UDG), Decentralized Departments releases among others, the Assembly budgeted for GH¢38,759,898.94 but received GH¢ 9,195,527.40 representing 23.72 per cent.”

He said the Assembly had 59.41 per cent of expenditure under IGF thus GH¢1,161,088.41 and 30.04 per cent thus GH¢11,644,295.79 under all other sources.

Mr Awume said for the year 2023, the Assembly projected to mobilize GH¢595,092.12 for the first quarter under the IGF but realized GH¢307,538.14 as at March 2023 representing 51.68 per cent.

He said on the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), the Assembly budgeted for GH¢909,854.09, and has so far received only an amount of GH¢271,815.36, being fourth quarter of 2022 Fund.

Mr Awume said the Assembly’s total budget estimates for the year, 2023 was GH¢ 48,751205.51.

He said it was important that the Assembly strategized for enhanced revenue mobilization since the Ghana Revenue Authority had taken over the collection of property rate from all Assemblies.

Mr Awume lauded the Finance and Account Sub-Committee for recommending their strong involvement in revenue collection at the market adding that it was laudable and needed the support of the Assembly.

He said the participation of all Zonal Councils and their functionality was key in ensuring the achievement of the Assembly’s objective as far as revenue mobilization was concerned.

Mr Awume urged all Assembly Members to get personally involved in the revenue derive to make the exercise a successful one.

He noted that the number of people on the Persons With Disabilities’ register increased to 588 from the previous year’s figure of 533.

“Furthermore, the 81st and 82nd cycles of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash grant amounting to GH¢428,408.00 was disbursed to 706 households in 23 communities in the Municipality.”

Mr Awume said the Assembly had chalked significant success in 2022 under water and sanitation drive with number of boreholes drilled and rehabilitated in selected communities to improve access to water.