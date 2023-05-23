Hohoe Municipal Assembly presents desks to schools

Seventeen Primary and Junior High Schools have taken delivery of desks from the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

The distribution of the 300 desks formed part of a series of distributions made to enhance quality education delivery.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the Assembly was committed to giving students in the municipality quality education.

He said it was the hope that more desks would be distributed to other schools.

Mr Awume urged the Heads of Schools in the Municipality to give their best to improve the outcomes of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

He also hinted of plans to institute award schemes to motivate best performing schools and students.

Madam Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the support.

She said the desks came at the right time since it would help the students feel comfortable in school.

Some of the beneficiary schools are Holy Rosary Primary School, Gbi Atabu R/C JHS, Gbi Kodzofe R/C Basic and Wli Afegame R/C Primary.