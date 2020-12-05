The Hohoe Municipal Assembly has extended support to 88 Persons With Disability (PWDs) with items worth GH¢322,694.

They include 55 stocked table top kiosks, three fufu pounding machines, 17 deep freezers, wheelchairs, video camera, laptop and braille, goats, pigs, hen-coop and chicks.

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the donation formed the five per cent share of the Common Fund for the PWDs.

He said the increment of the percentage from three to five had increased the number of people who received support as well as the items provided.

Mr Ofori said the items over the years, had been distributed equally among beneficiaries and their needs.

The MCE said since 2018, a total of 575 PWDs had been supported by the Assembly consisting of 344 beneficiaries in 2018, 115 in 2019 and 116 in 2020.

He said the Assembly had labelled all items to ensure their good use adding that a committee would be set up to monitor the use of the items.

Mr Ofori cautioned the beneficiaries not to sell the items they received since there would be legal consequences.

He urged caregivers of Persons with Disability to take good care of them while adding that the Assembly was training some of them on the need to take good care of PWDs.

Mr Ofori appealed to parents to report any case of a child who was handicapped and needed help to the Municipal Social Welfare Department.

Mr Henry Yanpalleh, Municipal Social Welfare Officer, noted that the items were presented at a time they were needed.

He said the day also marked International Day of Persons With Disabilities (IDPD), which made it a special day in the lives of the PWDs.

Mr Yanpalleh said the Assembly would continue to support Persons With Disability with the needed items to enhance their standards of living.

Mr Elolo Agyei, Chairman, Hohoe Branch of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items received.