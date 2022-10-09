Hohoe Municipal Child Protection Committee Innaugurated

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said the welfare of children and their future must be a collective responsibility of society to guide them into becoming responsible in future.

He said the training of the child in the past was not only for the parents, but the society and such practices must be reconsidered.

Mr Awume who inaugurated the Hohoe Municipal Child Protection Committee, said it was appropriate and the composition would be of some help to ensuring child welfare.

The committee was established to serve as a child protection coordinating Committee in the Municipality to oversee the coordination and implementation of the Child and Family Welfare Policy and the Justice for Children Policy.

He said parents must cooperate with agencies that ensure children’s welfare such as the police.

Mr Awume said parents, despite their challenges, must train their children not to become a burden on society and bemoaned the involvement of children in crime.

He urged children to be law abiding and take their education seriously.

He said the Assembly was committed to support the Committee work effectively.

Mr Israel Akrobortu, Volta Regional Director, Department of Children, said the Committee would be made aware of what the Child and Family Welfare policy entailed.

He said the Committee would ensure the well-being of children and could not be addressed by only one agency.

Mr Akrobortu noted that people who put children through emotional and physical abuse at times do not know and must be sensitised.

He said the Policy was important because it was looking at the child within the context of the family.

Some of the agency in the Committee include the traditional authorities, religious bodies, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Department received support from the Plan International Ghana.