Hohoe NDC Serial Callers undergo training as they prepare to unseat Peter Amewu

In the NDC bit to strengthen its grass root communication machinery to confront the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and unseat Hon. Peter Amewu, The Hohoe Constituency Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress, organized an orientation workshop for Serial Callers who are crucial part of the communication outfit of the constituency, on Friday, September 1, 2023.

The one day workshop was aimed at educating members of the team on socio-economic achievements of the past administration under former President John Dramani Mahama and also enhance them on the needed information to enable them march the NPP on the airwaves.

The Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo was present at the workshop. Together with him were some Constituency executives led by the Hohoe constituency Chairman and also some regional executives.

The NDC parliamentary candidate said the current development in the country has given them the edge over the ruling NPP party and the NDC is determined to capitalize on the situation.

He maintained that the continuous decline in the country’s economic growth under the NPP government amply justifies the initial fears expressed by the then government of the NDC, that the nation would return to it’s dark days if the NPP was voted to power.

The P.C. said that not withstanding the fact that the NPP government had lost popularity and the confidence of the people, the NDC would not leave any stone unturned in it’s quest to reclaim power in 2024 by continuing to actively engage their supporters across the constituency.

He concluded by saying that the serial callers are the wheel that will carry the party into victory, come December 2024.

The Regional Secretary Hon. James Gunu and Elliot Wogbe the Deputy Regional Organizer admonished the Serial Callers to be committed to their work because they are an important pivot for the NDC’s Victory in the 2024 elections.

The Volta Regional Communications Officer Kafui Agbleze who was one of the resource persons for the workshop, took the serial callers through Winning the Hearts and Minds of their listeners.

The statement which was released by the Constituency Communications Officer Rev. Dr. Stephen Tetteh also thank all those who supported the workshop.