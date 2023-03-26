Hohoe NMTC matriculates 267 students

A total of 267 students have been matriculated into the Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC), Hohoe to pursue various programmes of study in the College.

Mrs Stella Sarpoma Oppong, Principal of the College, said the College was ready to nurture, groom, and train the new students with the moral values and ethics of the profession.

She urged the students to take their studies seriously to become marketable to save and promote health.

Mrs Oppong said despite the cadre of staff which had made a name for the College, the students must work hard to become successful in their study.

She noted that the College was faced with challenges such as lack of space, non-functional vehicles and attacks and robbery incidents on students, who stayed out of campus.

Mrs Oppong said student enrollment had increased to 611 from 240 in 2020 and the teachers to 59 from 52.

She said there was improvement in water and electricity supply as well as internet connectivity for the comfort of students.

Mrs Oppong said students’ academic performance of the College was among the best nationwide.

She expressed gratitude to the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare and Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament and Railway Development Minister for their immense support to the College.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, noted that he would begin talks with investors to help ease the accommodation issues in the school.

Mr Awume admonished them to be of the best behaviour and focus on their studies to achieve their aims.