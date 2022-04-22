Hohoe NPP Chairman Seeks Re-election

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the party’s win of 2020 Parliamentary Seat has motivated him to seek re-election.

He said winning the seat for the first time in almost three decades under his stewardship showed that he deserved another term.

Mr Kondobrey speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after submitting his nomination forms at the party office, disclosed that his Constituency Organiser also became the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Hohoe.

He said there was the need for the three pillars of the party structure, thus the Constituency Chairman, the Member of Parliament and the MCE to work in tandem for the development of the constituency and welfare of party patriots.

Mr Kondobrey noted that the seat that was won was like a tree planted which needed to be nurtured to bear fruits for the benefit of the party and the nation.

He said he also filed to contest the position because he did just the first four-year term and felt that the party was doing so much for the constituency and keeping faith with the grassroots.

Mr Kondobrey noted that the grassroots felt marginalised in the run to the 2020 general elections, which was not a deliberate action but a strategy to bring on board other party members and people to help the Party win the seat and not aimed at neglecting the grassroots.

He urged them to exercise patience since the Party was still looking for how their requests and demands do not be in vain.

Mr Kondobrey said he would work closely with the party structures to harness the gains of the Party to benefit all members.

He gave the assurance that there would be at least one opportunity at every polling station for patriots to realise that he had come to do something for the Party.

Mr Kondobrey said he would ensure that the grassroots were united before he is retained to become formidable for the Party’s plans of “breaking the 8”.

He said he would build a new office complex which would be his historic monument to leave behind for the Party as a result of winning the parliamentary seat.

Mr Kondobrey said the land was already acquired with feasibility studies completed adding that within the next four years, the Party would move from the rented apartment to its own permanent site.

The NPP will hold constituency elections to elect new officers from April 28 to May 2, this year.