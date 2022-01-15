Hohoe Police command engages motor riders on safety operation

The Hohoe Divisional Police Command has engaged motor riders in the Municipality on safety protocols and rules and regulations regarding their operations.

The meeting also touched on how presentable the riders would look while they go about their duties and how appropriately they wear their safety kits.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Lamptey, Hohoe Divisional Police Commander, noted that all motorbikes regarded as worthy to be used must be registered, have road worthy certificates and be insured.

He said motorbike users must wear their helmets, wear appropriate footwears and avoid the use of slippers while riding.

Chief Superintendent Lamptey urged the motor riders to respect rules and regulations for road users urging them to observe traffic lights indications.

He said adherence to road regulations would prevent the chaos and accidents on the roads adding that wearing of helmets continued to protect riders when they were involved in accidents.

Chief Superintendent Lamptey warned against riding motorbikes with bigger exhaust pipes and said the Command had already begun clamping down on offenders.

Mr Samuel Kwasi Ankude, Acting District Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), called for adopting a maintenance culture among riders where they could visit mechanics frequently.

He also educated the riders on some road warning signs.