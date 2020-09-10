Hohoe Pwds Receive Support From Assembly

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has stressed the importance of integrating people with disability into the socio-economic development efforts of the Municipality.

He said it was necessary to support PWDs and to meet their economic, medical and educational needs.

Mr Ofori, who was speaking during the disbursement of items to 29 Persons With Disability (PWDs), disclosed that disability inclusivity in the development of the country was critical to the achievement of the vision of the Assembly.

He said the Assembly in 2018 registered 1,101 applicants for PWDs interventions but the number shot up to 1,450 in 2019.

“The Assembly has over the years, supported Persons With Disability and these individuals have proven that when one is disabled, it doesn’t mean he or she cannot be useful to the family and the nation as a whole.”

The MCE noted that support from the government and the Assembly had made impacts on individuals as previous beneficiaries were now able to provide for themselves and their children.

He said some beneficiaries were able to make some savings and also reinvested part of their profits into their businesses.

“Others who received support in terms of animals for rearing are having multiples of their kinds as the animals are reproducing,” he added.

Mr Ofori said to qualify for support from the Assembly, applicants were vetted by a PWD Committee, adding that 325 people have benefited from the fund since 2018.

He said a team would monitor the use of the items by the beneficiaries to ensure they made good use of the support.

“We do not want to receive reports that some beneficiaries have sold out the items as was happening elsewhere.”

The MCE admonished citizens to pay their taxes to enable the government and the Assembly to provide support to them.

He called on the people to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help contain the disease

Eighteen people were supported with deep freezers, seven with goats, one with a metal container, two beneficiaries received sewing machines and Ghana Federation for Disabilities Organisation receiving four Kente weaving looms, all at the cost of GHC100,785.50.

Mr Henry Yanpalleh, Municipal Social Welfare Officer, said the disbursement, which was the fifth, had provided support for more than 300 Persons With Disability in areas of education and business.

Mr Elolo Agyei, Chairman, Hohoe Branch of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, commended the Assembly for the independent operations of the District Disability Fund Management Committee.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to make good use of the items they received.

The beneficiaries pledged to make proper use of the items and were grateful to the government and the Assembly for the support.