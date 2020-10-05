Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the Party would retain the parliamentary seat in the Hohoe Constituency in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

He said the quality and ability of the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the Constituency, who belonged to the “right party,” was ready to champion the development of the people in the area.

Mr Asiedu Nketia speaking at the campaign manifesto launch of the Party in Hohoe, said “the Hohoe seat is an NDC win and before you go to parliament, you must belong to the right party.

“You cannot belong to a political party that will treat the people of Hohoe as second-class citizens and when it comes to election, you come and dish out money.”

He said the NDC as a party believed in opportunity for all and not individuals who do not care about the status of the citizenry, but rather enrich themselves and later turned to finance citizens by paying school fees and hospital bills for individuals, they failed to create the opportunities for.

The General Secretary urged the Party members to avoid people with that kind of self-centred agenda, adding that “there is no bitter medicine without sugar coating. So, my brothers and sisters open your eyes.”

Mr Asiedu Nketia noted that a vote for the Party in the general elections would not only be a second independence for the Volta Region, but for all minority groups in Ghana, since the quality of every democracy was measured by the treatment meted to minority groups.

He alleged that Eastern Corridor road was left in its current state, years after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came into power because the completion of the road project would break the monopoly of the Party’s stronghold, where their financiers were located, adding that “the NDC believed in breaking down the monopoly over trade and businesses so that everybody from the North can access the coast”.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said what had happened to the Eastern Corridor road for the past four years was a testimony everyone could talk about and if there was any government that would build the road, it was an NDC government.

He said if there was an intention of completing construction works on the road, it would have been done within this period of the NPP government which was the same Party that sabotaged the source of funding for the project under the tenure of the NDC.

The General Secretary further alleged that “what is being hyped as the Western Togoland (WTL) issue is a 100 percent NPP orchestration because they want to do everything to make sure that you don’t participate in the December elections.”

He said the deployment of the military to the Region to protect the country’s borders rather led to intimidation of prospective registrants and added that “if they had come here to fight COVID-19 at the Ghana-Togo border, what were they doing terrorising Voltarians in Banda?”

The General-Secretary disclosed that what the NPP was doing with the WTL issue was to find some instances of disturbances and used them as excuses to create problems in the Volta Region, while questioning the whereabouts of those arrested to be involved in the Western Togoland happenings.

Mr Asiedu Nketia commended the chiefs for their statements against the secessionist group, urged them to “invite the members of the NPP to answer very unpleasant questions and let them know they can no longer sit on the fence.”