Hohoe sports pundits celebrate Christian Atsu’s exploits

Football pundits in Hohoe in the Volta Region have made profound and thoughtful revelations about former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, as he journeys home to his final resting place.

Atsu, a player with Hatayspor Football Club in Turkey met his untimely death after an earthquake hit that country in February, this year.

The burial ceremony of the deceased footballer held in Accra, saw the President, Vice President, former president, wife and children, families, friends, members of the sports fraternity and sympathisers from all walks of life paid their last respect to Atsu.

Master Bright Selase Afavi, a Pundit, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the late player was dedicated and professional to anything he places hands on and was always humble.

He said the sport fraternity was and must continue to be proud of Atsu’s exploits and urged young players to take cue from the late footballer’s career and humanitarianism.

Master Afavi commended the state for its involvement in giving Atsu a befitting burial.

Mr. Stephen K. Asare (Vpawa), Sports Presenter, VOV Radio, said Atsu was a phenomenal player, while recounting his exploits in Ghana’s mammoth win over Egypt prior to the 2014 World Cup.

“His exploits in the Black Stars jersey earned him the nickname ‘Ghana’s Messi’. His philanthropic work also showed that he was really thoughtful and considered the interest of others.”

He said Atsu’s service to humanity knew no bounds despite the tough times he went through.

Mr. Asare admonished young players facing difficulties to always remember that God exalted people for the greater good of humanity hence should not hesitate to lend a helping hand to the needy if they had the means.

He applauded his family, the government, the football association and all other stakeholders for organising a befitting burial.

“It’s the little we could have done for him considering the fact that Atsu once put a smile on the face of every football-loving fan in Ghana and the world at large.”

Mr. Asante Kenneth Kumi Kobby, a Sports Presenter, Heritage FM, noted that Atsu was a genius on and off the field because of his talent and humanitarian work.

He noted that football players must emulate the late player’s dedication, commitment and can-do-spirit in their career.

Mr. Emmanuel Edem Agbodiagbo, Sports Presenter, Sekpele FM, said Atsu was one of the most loved players because “he had a wonderful left foot, was brilliant and could make things work on the field”.

He said the late player was benevolent and determined, which young players should emulate, persevere and stick to hard work.

Aside the Ghana Black Stars, at the club level, he played for FC Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga, Newcastle United, Al Raed and Hatayspor.