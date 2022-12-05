Hohoe St. Augustine Catholic Church launches 120th jubilee

The St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Hohoe, has launched its 120th anniversary celebrations.

Established in 1902, the Church has seen some developments spiritually, socially and economically which many are proud of.

St. Augustine in its quest for the education of the population, was instrumental in the establishment of the St. Francis and St. Teresa’s Colleges of Education and the Gbi Central Boys School, all in Hohoe.

Reverend Father Paschal Afesi, Parish Priest of the Church, said the Church was credited as the second most viable Church in the Ho Catholic Diocese.

He said the Church had birthed four parishes and currently had seven outstations, three resident priests and a hardworking Parish Pastoral Council.

Rev. Fr. Afesi said the success chalked could not have been achieved without the relentless efforts of predecessors especially one Mr Francis Sika of Gbi Bla who the first disciple of the missionaries was.

He also extolled all who had played a role to the Church being at its current stage adding that, “a heritage has been won for us which we have to protect, guard and defend.”

Rev. Fr. Afesi said unity was one of the outstanding qualities of parishioners and were united in Christ throughout the years despite few difficulties.

He used the occasion to appeal to individuals, groups and corporate institutions to help the Church’s projects including parish hall, befitting fence wall, parish vehicle for pastoral work, welfare bus and building of Corpus Christi Church.

Togbe Buami IX, Divisional Chief of Gbi Bla and Chairman of the occasion noted that the establishment of the Church was as a result of the zeal made by the pioneers.

He said the launch should focus on thanksgiving to God for the light the Church had brought.

Togbe Buami said the day would help the faithful reflect on the sacrifices the pioneers and past faithful made to build and sustain the Church.

He said it was important that the current faithful reminded themselves of what roles they could play to the continuous growth of the Church and urged them to contribute their quota in diverse ways.

Rev. Fr. Odaye Dogli who was the first West African Priest ordained in 1992 and Most Rev Francis A. K. Lodonu (Emeritus, Ho Diocese) were some religious products of the Church.

The Church has also produced many people in the legal, medical and academic field including a former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Francis Yaonasu Kpegah.

The Church currently has about 15 Associations and Societies.

The anniversary is slated for September 2023.