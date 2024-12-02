Hohoe Stadium Officially Opens, Promises Boost for Football and Local Development

A new 10,000-capacity stadium has been officially opened in Hohoe, Volta Region, by Member of Parliament for the area, John-Peter Amewu.

The stadium, which has been under development since 2005, was a project initially launched by Amewu when he served as the Municipal Chief Executive during the Kufuor administration. However, the project faced several delays, stalling after the NPP’s exit from office in 2008, and only resumed following the party’s return to power in 2017.

During the commissioning ceremony on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Amewu, who is also the Minister of Railways Development, revealed that the stadium was funded through donations from benevolent individuals who contributed to its completion over the years. The facility boasts a standard football field along with several supporting amenities.

Amewu expressed his gratitude to the Chiefs, local residents, and other supporters who helped bring the project to fruition. “It is not an effort of one individual, it’s an effort of everybody,” he said. “I give the credit for the construction of this stadium to the good people of Hohoe because their participation in sporting activities inspired its development.”

The stadium, which will serve as the home ground for the Division One side Hohoe United, is expected to become a key hub for football talent development in the region. In addition, the venue is seen as a catalyst for local economic growth, with football teams and enthusiasts expected to frequently visit, boosting businesses in the area.

The opening ceremony featured an exciting match between a select side of former Black Stars players—including John Paintsil, John Mensah, Agyemang Badu, Aminu Dramani, and Fatawu Dauda—and a team from Hohoe. The star-studded former Black Stars team triumphed 4-1, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of spectators.

The new sports stadium represents a significant milestone for the region and holds promise for both the development of football in Hohoe and the broader community.