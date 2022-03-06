Hohoe Students Happy To Participate In 65th Independence Anniversary

Students in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region are happy to be participating in the ‘post-pandemic’ event in Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebration march pass although they will be in masks.

However, maintaining the World Health Organisation (WHO) “one metre social distance” would be missing at today’s event.

The annual event was not held nationwide last year, but only took place at the Seat of Government, the Jubilee House in Accra.

Master Nani David, a Form One pupil of the Gbi Kpeme M/A School, said he was happy to participate in the event.

He noted that things seemed new to him because, “last year we did not march due to Covid-19.”

Miss Orlando Juliet, Health Prefect of St. Francis Demonstration JHS B, said although she was not marching, she was happy the event was held this year.

She said she was happy and grateful that her colleagues were all safe despite the many Covid-19 deaths recorded.

Miss Orlando advised her fellow students to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols in their various schools.

Mr Boampong Newton, a Teacher at the Gbi-Bla Universal Preparatory School, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the pandemic had stopped the school from its morning parades, which made drumming and marching absent.

He said that had made it a bit difficult in training the students for this year’s Independence Day march.

“When we introduced the band for their training ahead of the event, it was difficult getting them to turn left and right but we are happy to participate.”

Security personnel were also present at the St Francis College of Education (FRANCO) Park where the event would be held.

Sellers arrived at the ground very early to make sales to students and people who arrived early at the ground.

Agnes Sarfo, a seller, said although she was in Accra last year, she was saddened by the cancellation of the event because she made no sales.

She was happy to be at this year’s event with a hope and prayer that the pandemic would be over for such important events to be held annually.

The GNA also spotted smartly dressed cadet corps from the Ghana Scout Association and the Hohoe E. P Senior High School who will be participating in the event.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better.”

Students, professional groups, and individuals across the nation are participating in the national anniversary.