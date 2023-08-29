Hohoe United FC wins match against Nsoatreman FC  

The Hohoe United Football Club (HUFC), a Division One Premier League side, has won its first football match thrashing Premier League side Nsoatreman Football Club 3-0 in a special pre-season friendly match at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

It was a spectacular 90-minute play with football fans and supporters of HUFC cheering their team at the biggest AstroTurf stadium yet to be completed.

All three goals were netted in the first 45 minutes of play with HUFC’s John Boamah registering a brace.

Boamah announced his presence on the score sheet with a penalty kick he converted in the 18th minute.

The second goal came in at the 26th minute just seconds after a water break and was scored by Benjamin Nyefene.

Boamah sealed the day with the third goal for the day and his second goal at the 40th minute when he kicked a free kick into the net.

Caleb Asamoah, a Nsoatreman FC player in a pre-match presser, expressed hope but luck eluded their team.

Mr. Asante Kenneth, Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO), HUFC told the Ghana News Agency that the match was to outdoor the Club, and bring to notice of supporters and football fans far and near, progress of works done so far at the stadium.

The HUFC is being coached by Mr Jonas Amissah while Nsoatreman FC is coached by Mr. Maxwell Konadu, a retired Ghana international football player.