Professor Margaret Kweku, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency, has said the desire to see the constituency get better was the reason she should be voted for to parliament.

“Our women, youth, and children deserve better and that is why you should send me to represent you in parliament and make former President John Dramani Mahama, the president of the Republic of Ghana.”

She said the NDC had the track record of developing the Hohoe Municipality better than any government since tremendous and great things happened to Hohoe under her tenure as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Prof Kweku speaking at the launch of the Party’s manifesto said the Party must be proud since they had a candidate who was visionary as she touted her achievements in areas of health, education, employment, roads, and infrastructure.

“My handy work brought in Amplify Governance (RPT) which supported the Municipal Assembly to work on street naming and property numbering and this was a contest in which I participated and three districts won in the entire country including Hohoe Municipality.”

She said as a candidate who had the development of Hohoe at heart, rapid road works tarring of Gbi Wegbe through Alavanyo to Kpando was possible under her tenure as well as building of mechanized boreholes with poly tanks fixed on them in over 35 communities within the Municipality.

Parliamentary Candidate (PC) said “I must admit that our Party in Hohoe today is going through the most difficult times in our political lives. The issue of skirt and blouse is real and does exist. Some executives are being influenced by false promises, financial inducement, and unfortunate issues of tribal politics.

“Yes, we may be under pressure but will not be defeated. We have a very motivating force to move to the ground to spread the truth

She also revealed that there was “a real abuse of power” by the party’s political opponent to create unnecessary political tension which was exhibited during the voter registration exercise where “some of our comrades were physically attacked and beaten.”

Prof Kweku called on members of the party to support the campaign in the Constituency to enable the party win in the general elections.

Mr Henry Ametefe, NDC Volta Regional Chairman noted that the country had luck with technically skilled youth and added that the next NDC government would train more youth to acquire the skills for employment.

Alhaji Said Sinare, NDC National 2nd Vice Chairman, said the NDC would match their opponent “boot for boot” at every polling station with vigilance since elections were won at the polling station.

He said no party member should engage in skirt and blouse voting adding that any Muslim who believed in democracy must vote for the NDC.

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament (MP) and Chairman, Volta MP Caucus urged the electorate not to trade their votes for money which could not sustain them for a very long time.

He noted that Hohoe would gain Metropolitan status when the party won power as well as upgrading the Hohoe Municipal Hospital to a tertiary status. The Caucus pledged its support for the Candidate with an amount of GH₵5,000.

Mr Samuel Ablakwa Okudzeto, South Tongu MP, said the Caucus had noticed the abilities and qualifications of Professor Kweku and her representation in Parliament would enrich them especially in areas of health while urging the electorate to vote massively for her and the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Bright George Anni Bansah, Hohoe Constituency NDC Chairman, called for a united front to capture both the presidential and parliamentary seats in the general elections adding that the party was extending a hand to all defected members to come on board for a good course.

He said although the NPP candidate was formidable and who had all the resources at his disposal, “the Hohoe seat is not for sale.”

Madam Bernice Adiku Heloo, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), in a message read on her behalf admonished the youth in the Constituency to dissociate themselves from any activities of the secessionist group.