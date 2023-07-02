Hojjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Imanipour: The Swedish government should immediately change its anti-Islam policy

The head of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization in condemning the anti-Quranism in Sweden posited: The Swedish government should immediately change its anti-Islamic practices.

According to the public relations report of the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communications, Hojjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, the head of the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communications, issued a statement condemning the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden as follows:

In His Name Most High

The recent action of the Swedish court to issue permission to hold a gathering to burn the Holy Quran in front of the main mosque in Stockholm under the pretext of freedom of speech has once again revealed the obvious anti-Islamism of the government and security apparatus of this European country. Such a brazen act during the days of Eid al-Adha has led to the arousal of the anger and emotions of Muslims around the world.

It is not a secret to anyone that key words such as “freedom of expression” and “right to the express of opinions” in the West, instead of being used in the way of protecting humanity, morality and human rights, are used as a tool and as an excuse to fight against these same values.

The Swedish authorities mentioned the burning of the holy book of Muslims under the title of “freedom of speech” and on the other hand, they consider the protest against this offensive and intolerable act as an example of violation of freedom of speech! This is the purposeful and fully conscious contradiction that the overt and hidden currents of power in the West have been trying to establish for years.

Undoubtedly, Muslim nations consider preserving the sanctity of the Holy Quran as their red line and will never remain silent in the face of offensive actions like what is happening in Sweden.

The Organization of Islamic Culture and Communication strongly condemns the insult against the Holy Quran in Sweden and asks this government to stop the anti-Quran gathering at the earliest moment possible, and to apologize to all Muslims all over the world for crossing the religious red lines and for inciting their emotions.

It is obvious that systematic and brazenly designed Islamophobia and anti-Qur’anism in the decision-making and policy-making system of Sweden has finally caused the development of “hate” in this country which is to the detriment of the Swedish government and security institutions. Changing the existing procedure and replacing it with a constructive and interactive approach towards the Islamic world can bring peace and justice.