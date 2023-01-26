Hola Browser free VPN launched in Ghana

The Hola Browser, a browser which includes a 100% free peer-to-peer virtual private network (VPN) built-in, this week officially launched in Ghana, giving internet users in the country the freedom to explore a world’s worth of online content, unlimited, for free.

Hola, accessible across a wide range of platforms and devices and allows its more than 259 million registered users to access almost any website and enjoy their favourite movies, TV shows, games, and more; from over 190 countries.

“We believe in fully democratised access to the internet and all the content available on it,” says Avi Raz Cohen, General Manager at Hola. “That’s as true for Ghanaians – whether they’re accessing international content or continent from home when they’re abroad – as it is for anyone else around the world. As such, we look forward to growing our presence in Ghana and building our user base in one of Africa’s most exciting and innovative digital markets.”

Already home to a vibrant technology and startup sector, Ghana’s online population is poised to grow significantly in the near future. Currently at 53%, internet penetration in Ghana is expected to rise to more than 66% by 2026. Internet speeds in the country are increasing all the time too. According to Statista, average download speeds in Ghana increased from 2.3Mbps in 2017 to 11.24Mbps in 2022.

“Given the potential freedom available to both new and existing Ghanaian internet users thanks to those increased speeds, it’s critical that they are able to make the most of it,” says Raz Cohen. “That means giving them access to as much of the internet as possible, regardless of where they may be located. The internet has always had the ability to bring people together, but it can do that much better if it’s really open to all.”

As well as its ground-breaking browser, Hola is also available in Freemium form as a browser extension for all major browsers, as a Windows and MacOS app, and as an app on Android and iOS, consoles, and a broad selection of smart devices including smart TVs.