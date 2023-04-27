Hold Firm To God’s Word – Christians Advised

Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku, the New Tafo Area Head of The Church of Pentecost has admonished Christians to hold fast and rely constantly on the word of God in all situations at all times.

He also urged them to commit themselves to prayer as prayer remains the fuel for the fire of the word.

“When the word of God and prayer connect, there is a massive explosion of power because every praying believer feels fire in their spirit,” Prophet Tetteh Doku stated this in a sermon he delivered on the topic: “Hold Firm to the Faithful Word For Maximum Impact in the Nations,” at the retirement service organised for 10 officers by the Yennyawoso District of the Church on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Reading from Titus 1:9 and Revelation 2:25, the New Tafo Area Head stressed the need for Christians to let the word of God dwell in them richly as doctrine received influences one’s life.

“Doctrine received, believed and practised determines one’s character or behaviour. As Christians, it is always prudent for us to hold fast to God’s word,” he said.

According to him, the word of God is the total revelation of Jesus as it holds the integrity of God which does not bring chaos, confusion and shame into the heart of believers.

Outlining the relevance of the word of God in the lives of believers, Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku mentioned that the Word heals (Luke 7:1-10); gives life (Luke 7:11-15), and contains fire which burns in the bones of believers because of its purifying and sustaining power.

“Our officers who are retiring today have been sustained by the word from the day they believed until now. Therefore, we must preach, teach and prophesy the word,” he said.

He also commended the retirees for availing themselves to be used mightily by God and extolled their praiseworthy efforts in advancing the Kingdom business.

Present at the service were Mrs. Victoria Tetteh Doku (wife of the Area Head), Mrs. Gladys Oduro (wife of the District Minister), Apostles Isaac Kwasi Amoako (Rtd), Johnson Agyemang-Baduh (Rtd) and Mrs. Agnes Adu-Amankwaah (wife of Pastor Andrew Adu-Amankwaah (Rtd).