Second Lady Samira Bawumia Pledges Commitment to Ghana’s Creative Arts Sector

Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, has reaffirmed her dedication to the creative arts industry, highlighting her genuine passion for its growth and the welfare of its practitioners.

Speaking at an event outlining her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s, vision as the NPP’s presidential candidate, Samira assured industry stakeholders that tangible steps would be taken to address their concerns if Dr. Bawumia becomes president.

Addressing an audience of prominent actors, musicians, and other creatives, Samira emphasized that her commitment to the sector is not a temporary political strategy. “This is not just politics,” she stated. “I truly believe in the power of the creative arts and its potential to transform lives. My concern is real, and my commitment is unwavering.”

Samira underscored the importance of the creative arts in shaping national identity, driving economic growth, and fostering cultural pride. She pledged to advocate for the sector at the highest levels of government, ensuring that creatives are heard and their contributions recognized as vital to Ghana’s development.

“I want to be held accountable for every promise I make,” Samira affirmed. “If we do not deliver on our commitments to you, you have every right to question us. This is a partnership, and we must work together to build a thriving creative arts sector.”

Her comments were met with optimism, especially considering the sector’s history of underrepresentation and neglect.