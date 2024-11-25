Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Entertainment

    Second Lady Samira Bawumia Pledges Commitment to Ghana’s Creative Arts Sector

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, has reaffirmed her dedication to the creative arts industry, highlighting her genuine passion for its growth and the welfare of its practitioners.

    Speaking at an event outlining her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s, vision as the NPP’s presidential candidate, Samira assured industry stakeholders that tangible steps would be taken to address their concerns if Dr. Bawumia becomes president.

    Addressing an audience of prominent actors, musicians, and other creatives, Samira emphasized that her commitment to the sector is not a temporary political strategy. “This is not just politics,” she stated. “I truly believe in the power of the creative arts and its potential to transform lives. My concern is real, and my commitment is unwavering.”

    Samira underscored the importance of the creative arts in shaping national identity, driving economic growth, and fostering cultural pride. She pledged to advocate for the sector at the highest levels of government, ensuring that creatives are heard and their contributions recognized as vital to Ghana’s development.

    “I want to be held accountable for every promise I make,” Samira affirmed. “If we do not deliver on our commitments to you, you have every right to question us. This is a partnership, and we must work together to build a thriving creative arts sector.”

    Her comments were met with optimism, especially considering the sector’s history of underrepresentation and neglect.

    Previous article
    Electoral Commission Chairman Calls for Preparedness Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections
    Next article
    Vice President Bawumia Appeals to Northern Voters for NPP Support Ahead of 2024 Election
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    LINX Expands African Presence with New Interconnection Hub in PAIX Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that they...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    Featured Articles 0
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE