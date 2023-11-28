Holiday Inn poised to reinvigorate Ghana’s hospitality Industry under New Management

The Holiday Inn Hotel Accra Airport, which began operations in Ghana in 2008, is poised to reinvigorate Ghana’s hospitality Industry under its new management.

Since August 2023, the hotel has been under the management of Eagles Hospitality Group and is undergoing changes that promise to outdo client expectations and elevate its overall guest experience.

The Eagles Hospitality Group is recognized as an innovator in Ghana’s hospitality industry with a presence in Accra and Takoradi. The Group currently operates award-winning brands such as The Palms by Eagles, The Lodge by Eagles, Planters by Eagles (formerly Planters Lodge), and Alliance by Eagles (formerly Protea Marriot Select Hotel).

“We have come to understand and appreciate the high standards that our guests; Ghanaians and visitors to Ghana, expect from us and they will not be disappointed when the changes at the hotel are completed,” said Mrs. Linda Larbi, Communications Consultant with the Group. “It is an exciting opportunity and we aim to deliver, as always, quality upgrades and memorable guest experiences comparable with global standards.”

“The new owners are not novices and bring a track record of international and local experience to this project,” she added.

Situated in close proximity to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Holiday Inn stands as one of Ghana’s prestigious 3-star hotels. Since its inauguration in 2008, the hotel has consistently provided top-notch services to a diverse clientele, catering to the needs of both corporate bodies and individual guests.

The ongoing transformation includes remodeling of key spaces and rooms, exciting menu selection, and digitalizing processes, among others, that are sure to raise the bar and keep guests and customers returning.