Hollard CEO Akyianu Receives Prestigious Finance Award

Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, has been honored with the 2025 Millennium Excellence Award for Finance and Capital Market Excellence by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The ceremony took place at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, recognizing Akyianu’s transformative leadership in Ghana’s financial sector.

The award citation highlighted her pivotal role in implementing International Financial Reporting Standards at major banks and her current leadership at Hollard Ghana. “Your work has enhanced transparency and discipline in Ghana’s banking sector,” the citation read.

“I’m deeply humbled by this recognition,” Akyianu said during her acceptance. “This achievement reflects the collective effort of my team at Hollard and the support of my family.” Under her leadership, Hollard Ghana launched innovative products including Ghana’s first virtual insurer and mobile insurance solutions.

The Millennium Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to Ghana’s socio-economic development. Akyianu’s honor underscores the growing impact of women leaders in Africa’s financial services industry.