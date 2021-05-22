Hollard Ghana, an insurance group, has announced season two of its webinar series dubbed: “H.Insured: All about Insurance” to create awareness on insurance in the country.

The webinar forms part of the group’s ongoing initiative to drive insurance penetration and financial inclusion in Ghana.

The webinar will take a jargon-free and conversational format with participants having the opportunity to remotely ask questions for instant responses.

Ms Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, speaking on the company’s motivation for the initiative, said: “As an unconventional company, we constantly seek relatable ways to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.”

She described the previous season of the webinar as astounding as a variety of persons from different backgrounds were featured to enrich the conversations on life and financial planning.

She said with the overwhelmingly positive reviews from last year, the programme had been refreshed with exciting topics for this season.

Ms Ofori-Dwumfuo said some of the topics to be discussed included; customers’ first thinking, innovation, and technology can positively impact Ghana’s abysmal insurance penetration rate.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleHuawei, MOE sign MoU to offer ICT training to students
Next articleCAMFED presents start-up kits and equipment to young women entrepreneurs
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here