Hollard Ghana, an insurance group, has announced season two of its webinar series dubbed: “H.Insured: All about Insurance” to create awareness on insurance in the country.

The webinar forms part of the group’s ongoing initiative to drive insurance penetration and financial inclusion in Ghana.

The webinar will take a jargon-free and conversational format with participants having the opportunity to remotely ask questions for instant responses.

Ms Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, speaking on the company’s motivation for the initiative, said: “As an unconventional company, we constantly seek relatable ways to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.”

She described the previous season of the webinar as astounding as a variety of persons from different backgrounds were featured to enrich the conversations on life and financial planning.

She said with the overwhelmingly positive reviews from last year, the programme had been refreshed with exciting topics for this season.

Ms Ofori-Dwumfuo said some of the topics to be discussed included; customers’ first thinking, innovation, and technology can positively impact Ghana’s abysmal insurance penetration rate.