Hollard Ghana gives Al-Waleed Kindergarten a new facelift

The country’s favourite insurer Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, has renovated the 5-kindergarten classroom block at the Al-Waleed Basic Comprehensive School, Nima, at the cost of Ghs 200,000 as part of its social impact efforts to give back to society.

Hollard came to the rescue after the block had been in a severe state of disrepair decades after it was constructed by Prince Al-Waleed of Saudi and Former President Kuffour.

The renovation

Hollard conducted structural refurbishments of the roof, ceiling, floors, windows, and doors. The company also revamped the toilets, and library while creating a sick-bay. They did these repairs in addition to painting the block of four classrooms, and the dining hall. The company fixed the courtyard playing ground with AstroTurf, among others, to create a more conducive environment that is supportive and safe for the children in preschool.

Handing over

The kindergarten block was officially out-doored by Patience Akyianu, Group CEO, Hollard Ghana, assisted by Daniel Boi Addo, MD, Hollard Insurance; Nashiru Iddrisu, MD, Hollard Life Assurance; Cynthia Ofori- Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs; Nuhu Will Mohammed, Deputy Director, Management and supervision. Martin Kpadenu, Headmaster of Al- Waleed Basic School, some school officials, Hollard staff, and selected school children were also present.

Speaking on the essence of the project, the Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, explained that the company does well by doing good in the society in which it operates.

“As a purposeful company that aims to enable more people to create and secure a better future, we are glad to contribute meaningfully to our community.

We believe every child deserves a safe and clean learning environment to develop their skills. We noticed the AL Waleed kindergarten block needed urgent attention and came to their rescue to aid teaching and learning for the children.

As we handover the renovated facility, we are happy that each child passing through kindergarten at the Al-Waleed Basic school will be safe and have access to quality childcare and education”.

“We are proud to say that our staff of Hollard, fondly called Hollardites, painted the school and donated books and toys to the children. This goes to show that we do truly care.”, she added.

Appreciation

The Director for Ayawaso East Municipal Director of Education, Miss Adisa Tassa, and the headmaster, commended Hollard Ghana for their thoughtfulness and support to the school.

“We are thankful to Hollard Ghana for honouring Ayawaso East with this gesture. I want to say a big thank you to the management of Hollard Ghana for putting our children first and offering them a great learning centre.

Last year, the insurance group gave a facelift to the Nima Cluster of the School’s ICT lab, which falls under my jurisdiction. I’m confident at Hollard will continue to do more impactful projects to help the community,” she said.